Nhill's perfect run in the division one weekend pennant has come to an end, with Horsham Golf the team to finally fell the mighty side, 14-2 (71-65).
Only one of Nhill's three teams won at the Horsham Golf Club bowling greens.
Robert Schneider, Barry Cramer, Barry Morrison and Allan King (skip) picked up a win against their Horsham Golf counterparts, 31-14, but it was not enough to turn the tide of the overall contest in their favour.
Horsham Golf's other two teams both came away with wins.
A close contest saw the host team win 14-18, while Adam Galpin, Stephen Harris, Bradley Robinson and Ashley Batchelor (skip) gave their opponents little in a 33-16 contest.
Horsham City also came away with a strong win, 15-1 (92-61), while taking on Sunnyside at the Horsham City Bowling Club.
Bruce Campbell, Bryan Avory, Gary Knight and Daniel Goury (skip) were dominant for Horsham City, with the team winning its rink 39-16.
Horsham City won one of its other rinks 26-18, while Sunnyside's Ronald Magor, Gavin Watson, Dale McRae and Rex Bergen (skip) held on for a draw (27-27) in their contest.
It was a round for the home teams as none of the travelling units saw success from their road trips, including Coughlin Park, who took to Kaniva for their Saturday clash, but came away with the loss 75-61 (14-2).
Coughlin Park did win one rink, with Allan Thompson, Allan Leyonhjelm, Michael Ellis and Robin Shaw (skip) picking up a narrow three-shot win.
But, Kaniva were dominant in another rink, with Malcolm Coutts, Steve Duthie, Russell Crouch and Adam Coud (skip) winning 31-22.
Kaniva also won the third rink, 24-16.
Despite Dimboola beating Goroke-Edenhope 14-2, the match was closely contested.
Dimboola outscored its opposition by only five shots, and Goroke Edenhope's Robert Stacey, Colin Brown, John Burchell and Hugh Caldow (skip) won their rink by four shots (20-16).
Goroke Edenhope's shot advantage was nullified in the next rink, with Dimboola claiming a four shot victory (24-21), While the third rink favoured Dimboola 26-21.
Coughlin Park's position at the top of the division two rankings has firmed following the side's defeat of Natimuk, 14-2 (73-16).
Dimboola, Nhill and Horsham City also climbed th
e division two ladder with wins, while Horsham Golf fell from second to third.
Horsham City, Horsham Golf and Coughlin Park all remain tied on wins in division three, with all having claimed their fifth win of the season in round six.
