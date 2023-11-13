The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Golf deliver Nhill's first loss of 2023/24 season

John Hall
By John Hall
November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nhill's perfect run in the division one weekend pennant has come to an end, with Horsham Golf the team to finally fell the mighty side, 14-2 (71-65).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.