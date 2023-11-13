The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

They shall not grow old

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns of the Western Front France fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare, with this day becoming the day of Remembrance for those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in all wars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.