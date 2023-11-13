At 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns of the Western Front France fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare, with this day becoming the day of Remembrance for those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in all wars.
Horsham Remembrance Day Service 2023 was held at the Sawyer Park Cenotaph and War Memorial 105 years later. It was attended by all ages, remembering family, friends, and the unknown soldiers who never returned but are remembered each year.
Mr Gareth Lane, RSL Horsham, said that in 1918, an unconditional armistice was signed with Germany; after many defeats, the guns fell silent, and peace was restored, and on Remembrance Day, countries around the world gather to honour those who fought.
RSL President Don Piriouet invited representatives of the RSL, Legacy, Darwin Defenders, and others from local organizations to lay wreaths.
School captains from Horsham College Sienna Walsgott and Malachy O'Brien read the poem in Flanders Fields, Lutheran College Silvie Hahn and Wil Tippet, For the Fallen, and St Bridges Ulani Hobbs and Tom Luke read The Answer.
Bugler Jo Ellis played the Last Post and Reveille.
One minute's silence was observed at 11 am.
Mayor HRCC Robyn Gulline and RSL Member Sally Bertram placed poppies at the Vignacourt Tree.
Vignacourt was a training and rest village for Diggers in WWI where soldiers, including men from Horsham.
Ms Bertram is the granddaughter of Robert Edward Charles, who served with the 25th Batallion 5th Division. He was a former mayor of Horsham and president of the RSL.
Members of the public were invited to place a single poppy at the Cenotaph of the WWI Memorial Wall. as a personal gesture to those who have given their lives.
As a mark of the significance of this day, poppies were permitted to be attached to Horsham's ANZAC Centenary Bridge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.