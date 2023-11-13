It was a strong day in the sun for Horsham Lawn's women as the club's Pennant side claimed a dominant win against St Michaels in round five of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's 2023/23 season.
Horsham Lawn won eight rubbers to four, 83 games to 46.
Tahlia Thompson, Cherie Wood and Gemma Walker each went through the day unbeaten to secure maximum points from the women's side of the contest.
Thompson and Wood gave nothing to their St Michaels opponents when paired together, winning 8-0.
While Walker won 8-1 when partnering Wood, and 8-2 when alongside Thompson.
The trios were also unshaken in their singles matches, Thompson and Wood both won 8-0 while Walker won 8-4.
St Michaels won the balance of the men's contests.
Nick Robertson had a perfect day, winning his doubles matches alongside Peter Hayes (8-5) and Chris Ellis (8-7).
Hayes also picked up the win in his singles contest, 8-2, while Ellis was beaten by Joel Boyd, 8-2.
While Boyd picked up a doubles win (8-5) when paired with Lachlan Punchard.
Central Park was also victorious on Saturday, November 11, beating Drung South at Horsham's Central Park Tennis Courts.
Drung South won jus 52 games compared to Central Park's 85, with nine rubbers favouring the home team.
All of Central Park's Tennis stars came away from round five with wins while Matt Jones, Willow Sainsbury and Adele Joseph went unbeaten.
Jones won his singles match 8-1, while he picked up doubles wins when paired with Reece Harmon (8-5) and Brenden Nitschke (8-0).
Joseph and Sainsbury won their doubles match together, 8-4, while both won when paired with Tara McIntyre, 8-7 and 8-2.
McIntyre lost her single match against Sandra Casey, 8-4, but Joseph and Sainsbury both won their solo contests, 8-0 and 8-6.
Harrison Daniell and Logan Casey picked up the final doubles win, 8-5.
Logan Casey also won his singles match against Reece Harmon, 8-4.
However, it was Brenden Nitschke who left the court in victory (8-3) when taking on Daniell.
Round six of the competition see's Central Park head to Horsham Lawn on Saturday, November 18 where the division's top two sides will clash.
Last time the side's met, Central Park won 7-5.
Additionally, Drung South will continue to search for its first win of the 2023/23 season when travelling to St Michaels Tennis Club.
