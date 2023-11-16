The Horsham Makers Gallery and Studio has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland.
It still has a vast supply of quality locally hand-made products it stocks all year round, but with the added sparkle of hand-made Christmas decorations for your tree, wreaths for your doors, and gifts galore.
Situated in the Horsham Library building, McLachlan St, Horsham, The Gallery Studios is a much sought-after spot for makers to exhibit their products and sell from instead of having individual shop fronts.
" We have new stock arriving all the time, and I'm sure we have a gift for everyone with such a big range this year," Liz Minne said.
Five-year-old Daisy Avery visited the Gallery this week, and the basket of Father Christmas lollipops caught her attention.
"The decorations are beautiful this year, and we have so many new products and crafts; we are very happy with the number of items we have ready for Christmas."
Goods are carefully chosen to maintain the quality, and there is a continuous flow of goods on show.
The Gallery stocks preserves, jewelry, bags, baskets, olive oil products, soap, Christmas decorations, and so many gifts light for posting.
The Gallery is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4.30 pm and on Saturdays 10 am to 12 noon.
"The Christmas Market is always successful, it is only a few weeks away, and we have a few sites left, so if anyone is interested, they can call us to book," she said.
But to make your Christmas Shopping easier, the annual market will be on December 2, and stall sites are still available. Book by calling 0422 043 906 or email prarber40@gmail.com
