Horsham Rural City Council will elect a Mayor to lead the municipality at its Statutory Meeting on Thursday, 16 November.
The 5.30 pm meeting will be held in the Council Chambers. It will be open to the public to attend and will be live-streamed on the HRCC website.
During this meeting, the two Councillors must sign a written nomination form for Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
Three items will be decided by the council at this meeting: firstly, the Mayoral Term, then the Election of the Mayor, and whether to elect a Deputy Mayor and the term, if decided to select one.
HRCC governance rules state that two Councillors must sign a written nomination form for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
It may include the nominee's signature and must be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer before the meeting.
If there is only one nomination, that Councillor is duly elected.
If two or more nominations are received, then Councillors must indicate their choice by raising their hand until one Councillor gets the majority vote.
In the event of a tied vote, the result will be determined by drawing lots.
The exact process will be repeated if the Council elects a Deputy Mayor.
The incoming mayor will be invited to speak to the council after the election process.
