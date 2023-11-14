The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Rural City Council will elect mayor on Thursday November 16

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Rural City Council will elect a Mayor to lead the municipality at its Statutory Meeting on Thursday, 16 November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.