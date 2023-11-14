The Horsham Saints' double-premiership-winning coach will continue in the 2024 WFNL season.
Jess Cannane has committed to leading the A Grade squad as the Saints hunt for a third-straight premiership.
"It's very, very rewarding. So it's nice to know that I've got the support of not only our netball committee but also from the football department too. So it's shaping up to be a really exciting year," Cannane said.
However, with Cannane's work commitments changing, Elly Barnett has been bought in as an assistant coach should she be unavailable.
"We've got a past premiership player coming on board and someone that's returning to netball post having a baby," Cannane said.
"She's always someone that I would look to at training to take on running drills and for her advice. So, to have it in a more official capacity next season is something that's really good.
"And it brings a different dynamic to our coaching lineup."
Cannane will also hand over B Grade coaching duties, but the club have committed to maintaining a 'squad' mentality once the remainder of senior coaches have been appointed.
Something that has worked in the Saints' favour in recent years.
"The proofs in the pudding that it seems to be a recipe for success over the last couple of years having that squad mentality that girls are rewarded for playing really well in B Grade," Cannane said.
"It just gives us a different dynamic on the court that we've got lots of options."
Adding to those options is the continued development of the Saints' top-age juniors, some of whom exclusively played seniors in 2024.
"That opportunity there for our juniors is something that we've prided ourselves on in developing them over the last couple of seasons," Cannane said.
At a broader club level, with Ben Knott continuing as senior football coach and Matt Combe stepping into the reserves role, Cannane believes the culture around the club is only growing.
"That one club mentality of both football and netball being on the same page is only going to get stronger and stronger moving into next season."
