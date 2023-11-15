The Nhill Tigers will look to continuity as it builds momentum following its return to the WFNL A Grade competition in 2023.
On November 4, the club announced that Tracey Bell and Emma Hawker have re-signed as coaches for the 2024 campaign.
Nhill's netball director Mel Polkinghorne believes the Tigers are in a good place following an elimination final appearance.
"Having that consistency and trust they [Bell and Hawker] are willing to do this year [2024], and hopefully we can keep the momentum going," Polkinghorne said.
Injuries and availability cruelled Nhill's regular season, which saw shooter Sydney Thorogood limited to nine matches, whilst Jenna Schneider and Ruby James missed time.
A regular season highlight saw the Tigers defeat local rivals (and eventual preliminary finalists) Dimboola at Davis Park.
"It wasn't till probably the end of the year that we had a full-strength side out there," Polkinghorne said.
There has been a focus on retention as the pre-season preparations get put into place.
"So we're going to try to lock everyone down... The rest of our coaching positions will close off the next week or so," Polkinghorne said.
"We're hoping to do all our coaches nice and early and pencil in all those players to get the pre-season started. It's looking pretty good numbers-wise at this stage.
Read more: Hornets shine at home tournament
Its junior numbers were boosted in 2023 by the return of a 17-and-under side, a team the Tigers have not been able to fill in recent years.
"It was the first time we've filled the whole seven teams. So the numbers are really good... A lot more promising than it was a few years ago," Polkinghorne said.
"We had some of our juniors play a few games in the seniors to blood them when they were short."
Polkinghorne believes the Tigers' exit in the elimination final will give the squad something to aim at in 2024.
"I think as much as we were thrilled to make finals and have the success we had last year for not having A Grade the year before. I think we still really could see the potential of moving further up that ladder," Polkinghorne said.
"It's probably left a bit of fire in the belly for those girls. They know what they can accomplish if they put in that work.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.