As part of the Allan Labor Government's bold planning reforms, it will soon be more accessible for Victorians to build a small second home on their property - giving families a space to grow together and boosting housing supply.
From next month, families will no longer require a planning permit to build a small second home on their property.
"We know for many Victorians the burden of planning approvals has put building a small second home in the too hard basket - we're making it easier, so families can grow together and have a place to care for loved ones," Premier Jacinta Allan said.
Too often, families want to keep their older and younger generations closer together - but are priced out of established areas around the state.
This change will make it easier for families to build a small second home on their lot - near jobs, public transport, education, healthcare services, and existing social connections.
"Small second homes are an essential part of our bold planning reforms - as we get on with building 800,000 new homes in Victoria over the next decade - ensuring Victorians can live where they want to live and close to family, "Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny said.
As part of the Labor Government's recent Housing Statement, tiny second homes under 60 square metres, also known as granny flats, will no longer require a planning permit on properties 300 square metres or larger where there are no flooding or environmental overlays - lifting the burden of getting planning approval for Victorians.
Read More: Street-to-home project at risk
There will be no restrictions on how a small second home can be used - they can be used flexibly, whether it's keeping family members closer, providing temporary housing, or being rented out for additional income.
Tiny second homes will still require a building permit, must meet ResCode - residential design code - setback and siting requirements - and cannot be subdivided or separately sold off from the main home.
"We're making it easier to build a second home for families living in popular established suburbs like Brunswick, ensuring younger or older generations have the choice to stay close to where they grew up, "said Member for Northern Metropolitan Region Sheena Watt
Whether Victorians are buying their first place, upsizing or downsizing as life changes, renting, or calling social housing their home - the landmark Housing Statement is about ensuring everyone has a place to call home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.