The Wimmera Mail-Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

No planning permit to build granny flats

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 16 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As part of the Allan Labor Government's bold planning reforms, it will soon be more accessible for Victorians to build a small second home on their property - giving families a space to grow together and boosting housing supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.