It was a successful weekend for the Horsham Hornets as the basketball club hosted the annual Intersport Horsham Junior Classic from November 10 to 12.
Ninety junior teams from regional Victoria descended on Horsham, Dimboola, and Warracknabeal to battle it out.
Of the 15 teams the Hornets entered, nine made finals, with three contesting grand finals.
The Boys Under 12 Taylor and Under 12 Girls Mellington were defeated, while the Under 16 Boys Grace side defeated Swan Hill 53-41 in the grand final.
Horsham Hornets president Matt Grace was proud of how the tournament was handled.
"We had really good feedback, positive feedback from everyone about how well it went... And everyone chipped in, which was great," Grace said.
Matches went from 8 am to 7 pm on Saturday (November 11), with another 11-hour day on Sunday (November 12).
Grace was impressed by the number of people attending the grand finals.
"Watching the Under 12 Girls' grand final, they had about 400 people in the grandstand watching them... The girls were just vibing off that atmosphere of having so many Horsham people watching them," Grace said.
"It's good for those girls because they're the future of the association, so it was great to see that game and every basket was cheered on."
Grace believes it will hold the younger players in good stead after playing in front of larger crowds.
"It's a good experience for them. And they get to see what it's like when they get to the CBL level, where that's what it is. And if they go onto bigger and better things, it will only be even bigger," Grace said
Grace was also at the helm for his side's 12-point win over Swan Hill, a team they had not played before its round match on November 12.
Riley Downer was named the MVP of the match with a 19-point performance.
"I've rewatched the match on the live stream, and they [Swan Hill] came back at us pretty quick in the second half," Grace said.
"They definitely pushed us all the way, but the boys settled well and got over the line."
Grace credited the way that Downer took control of the grand final.
"He [Downer] can have those games. One game in the Hamilton tournament, he did the exact same thing and took over," Grace said.
"That was the message for him, especially in the grand final, was just to be aggressive and attack the ring because he's got very explosive dribble. And he can get to the ring pretty easily.
"And then it just opens up opportunities for everyone else."
Teams will return to the domestic competition until the new year when preparations will begin for the Bendigo tournament in January.
