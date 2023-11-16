Horsham Rural City has unveiled a plan to transform the city's rail corridor into several hectares of parkland.
A series of connected paths through woodlands and green areas is proposed for the currently unused land.
The proposal also includes a cark park off Wawunna Road at what would be the park's western edge, for those trying to get a look at Horsham's Silo Art.
HRCC chief executive Sunil Bhalla said design details were largely based on the community feedback provided as part of the Horsham North Local Area Plan, released in May this year, together with known site limitations.
"The appearance of the rail corridor was consistently the number one issue raised by the community. People told us they want this area to look nicer, feel safer and better connect north and south Horsham," he said.
"Council committed in the Horsham North Local Area Plan to complete a Rail Corridor Landscape Plan and to seek feedback from the community on the design.
"This landscape design includes a series of connecting paths for walkers and cyclists which provide an alternative route to busy roads such as Mill Street. There are also smaller trails winding through the corridor to explore woodlands planted within the area.
"There will also be a carpark for 39 cars near the Silo Art installation with seats and viewing areas and opportunities across the corridor for public art and storytelling, Mr Bhalla said.
"Importantly, the plan includes landscaping to support a new proposed rail underpass linking to the northern end of David Street, which, if funded, would provide a safer pedestrian route from the north to the south of the city and will also be compatible for any return of passenger rail in the future."
Mr Bhalla said while Council was still negotiating the purchase of land parcels in a key area of the corridor north of the railway line, remediation work on contaminated soils has been completed for commercial and industrial use
"There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes for the rail corridor and it is important to have this landscaping plan finalised so we can be ready to move to the next stage of the upgrade process.
"I encourage residents to take the time to view the landscape design and provide feedback so we can produce our final plan and then move forward on this important Horsham project."
A landscape concept plan is the next step in the community's long-running bid to transform the industrial rail corridor into useable open public space.
"Council will hold public feedback sessions on November 22 and 23 to ensure the design captures all of the community's suggestions and concerns.
The Landscape Plan feedback sessions will be held at Kalkee Road Children's Hub on November 22 and 23 from 11am-1.30pm and 5pm to 7.30pm both days.
Residents can also view the plan at the HRCC offices and complete an online survey.
