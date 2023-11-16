Patrick Mills and Logan Millar have played a significant role in Homers' jump into second on the HCA ladder after a 26-run win in round four to the HCA A Grade competition on Saturday, November 11.
Batting first against West Wimmera, Mills and Millar put on 101 runs for the third wicket as Homers made 8/220 from its 45 overs.
Millar top-scored with 79 from 88 balls, as Warriors opening bowler Nathan Alexander took 3/25 from his nine overs.
In reply, Mitch Dahlenburg compiled 73 from 100 deliveries as the Warriors were bowled out for 194.
Gibson Perry did the damage with the ball in hand with 4/18 from five overs.
Noradjuha Toolondo held its nerve at City Oval with a one-wicket win over Laharum.
The Bullants reduced Laharum to 116 all out, as four bowlers took two wickets.
Ben Peucker top-scored with a brisk 40 off 33 deliveries.
Joshua Mahoney triggered a middle-order collapse from Noradjuha Toolondo by father-son duo Heath and Kobi Lang, who saw them home with one wicket remaining.
Tobey Anson top-scored with 41 off 73, as Mahoney finished with figures of 4/16 from nine overs.
The Horsham Tigers have cruised to a 97-run win over Lubeck Murtoa at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Tigers' number three Angus Adams and captain Tyler Puls set the tone with the willow with scores of 69 and 57 as the Tigers set 6/225.
Mudlarks opening bowlers Shannon Reddie and Xavier Shelvin took two wickets.
Puls was equally comfortable with the ball in hand as he took 3/19 off nine overs, and Levi Mock took three scalps.
Opening batter Thomas Barrand was the seventh wicket to fall for 41 from 102 balls, with Blake Turner top-scoring with 46.
Lubeck Murtoa were bowled out for 138 in the 38th over as the Tigers climbed into the top three.
The Horsham Saints have recorded a four-wicket win at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Blackheath Dimboola captain Sam Leith top-scored with 56 as the Bulls were bowled out 158 on the last ball of its innings.
Right-arm quick Brock Hamertson was the pick of the bowlers with 3/24 from nine overs.
Mark Crafter and Rod Kirkwood impressed in the run chase as the pair made 61 and 40 respectively as the Saints chased the target six wickets down in 41 overs.
Eliot Brathwaite took 3/38 from his nine overs.
Read more: Election of the HRCC mayor, this Thursday
Nicholas Hudson made an unbeaten 50 as Rup/Minyip trail West Wimmera by nine runs in the first innings of its two-day match at Davis Park.
Jaxon Crooks (73), Colts captain Josh Colbert (55) and Ross Frew (55 not out) have the home side in a commanding position i against Horsham Tigers.
James Hallett ripped through the Noradjuha Toolondo batting order, taking 5/14 from 9.5 overs as the Bullants were bowled out for 53.
Quantong are 1/96 in its first innings.
Pheonix Hopper was the pick of the batters in a run-fest at Dudley Cornell Park 2.
Hopper made an unbeaten 62 as Homers scored 2/161 in 40 overs.
However, Drew Carmody (52, retired) and Darren Stephens (50, retired) saw Colts chase down the target one down in 30.5 overs.
Horsham Tigers captain Martyn Knight made 51 (retired) as the home side defeated Blackheath Dimboola by 30 runs at Dimboola Road Oval.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.