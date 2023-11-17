The Wimmera Mail-Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Shopping has never been easier

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:00pm
Black Friday Sales, free parking, and pre-notice of specials
Have no fear; you can shop 'til you drop at the Black Friday Sales this year because HRCC is allowing FREE 9am to 5pm parking in Horsham CBD, that's right FREE parking during business hours on Friday, November 24.

