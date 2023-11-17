Black Friday Sales, free parking, and pre-notice of specials

Have no fear; you can shop 'til you drop at the Black Friday Sales this year because HRCC is allowing FREE 9am to 5pm parking in Horsham CBD, that's right FREE parking during business hours on Friday, November 24.
No carrying parcels until your arms break.
You can shop and unload and return for more fantastic specials on offer.
And to bring you up to date on what's what and who's who in the sales, the three ACM Mastheads have it all wrapped up for you with a 40-page wrap-around in the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times and Ararat Advertiser on Friday, November 24.
But the good news doesn't stop there.
Read More: Captain Australia laps the country for kids
If you want to have an early look at all of the specials on offer, the full 40-page wrap-around will feature a day early as a FREE digital flipbook on mailtimes.com.au, stawelltimes.com.au, and araratadvertiser.com.au.
It's never been easier to shop locally.
There's no better time to support local businesses with so much free on offer and so many competitive specials at the local shopping precincts in the Wimmera and the Grampians.
Supporting local businesses is multi-faceted.
Shopping locally means you are supporting a local business, and often, behind that business has been a dream followed by a lot of hard work and challenges throughout the year.
You are supporting the clubs and organisations they sponsor all year round.
In addition, you are supporting their employees and their families.
And a vibrant, booming retail sector boasts a thriving economy for the region.
Make sure you are an essential piece of the overall thriving landscape of your community by getting on board with locals for your Christmas and holiday shopping.
And if that's not enough, the Black Friday Sales kick off a weekend of activity in Horsham with the Kannamaroo Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.