For the first time, the Hornets are 6-0 in the CBL South West Men's conference, but coach Scott Benbow is not looking too far ahead.
After a first half described by Benbow as "a bit flat" and "static", the Hornets scored 60 second-half points on the way to a 105-59 home win over Hamilton.
"They probably weren't quite as engaged with they had been coming off a couple of big road wins last weekend," Benbow said.
"But the second half, I was really proud of that though. They did really well. We ran the bench, and everyone pretty well scored. It was a great job."
Austin McKenzie led the way for the home side and finished with 21 points.
Cody Bryan (18), Tarkyn Benbow (12), Max Bryan and Matthew Brown (10) all scored double digits.
"That's what we talk about every week, that's what we want to be. We want to be that team that's hard to guard," Benbow said.
Damien Skurrie returned to the squad for the first time in three weeks, whilst Matthew Brown continues to impress in the starting rotation.
"Just a hard worker. He [Brown] just has a strong body as well, and you forget how big he is until you stand beside him. But he's really starting to find his role in the team. He's starting now as well," Benbow said.
On November 11, the Hornets raised $ 3,000 for the BCNA alongside the Marathon for Mum.
Pink beanies were worn during the warmup, whilst all players wore pink socks.
All proceeds from the raffle and some signed guernsey's were auctioned off on game night.
Former Hornet Ben Lakin joined Thomas Berry and Will Robertson at training on November 9.
"It's good to be able to support some Horsham boys. They've left Horsham and gone to elite sport," Benbow said.
"Benny Lakin is an old Hornets player too, so there's that real connection to it. And we're just glad we can support in some way.
"Hopefully, they get as much joy out of us supporting them as we did have of them coming to see us."
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets will join the men on the road trip as they enter round seven on top of the ladder
