Friday, 17 November 2023
The Horsham Hornets are 6-0 after round five of the CBL South West Men's

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:59pm, first published 6:00pm
For the first time, the Hornets are 6-0 in the CBL South West Men's conference, but coach Scott Benbow is not looking too far ahead.

