Friday, 17 November 2023
Robyn Gulline majority vote claims mayoral role

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 16 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 9:18pm
Mayor Robyn Gulline HRCC Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Mayor Robyn Gulline HRCC Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Robyn Gulline maintained the support of her councillors with a majority vote to re-claim the mayoral title for a fourth term at the statutory council meeting on Thursday, November 16.

