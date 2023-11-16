Robyn Gulline maintained the support of her councillors with a majority vote to re-claim the mayoral title for a fourth term at the statutory council meeting on Thursday, November 16.
Cr Gulline was declared mayor of the Horsham Rural City Council by a show of hands from Gulline, Redden, Bowe, and one of her opponents, Cr Haenel.
Cr Gulline said she had not intended to nominate until fellow councillors had urged her to do so.
Mayor Gulline said she was genuinely humbled and honoured on accepting the role.
Fellow councillors Claudia Haenel and Les Power also nominated for mayor.
Cr Haenell was excluded in the first show of hands.
Crs Gulline and Power tied with three votes each with Cr Gulline declared mayor with a majority vote on a second show of hands.
She highlighted some of the council's achievements and said she was excited about the coming year and what the council would continue to achieve.
The mayor thanked her fellow councillors for the honour and Cr Flynn for her support during the past year as deputy.
"Council will continue to deliver on our commitment to the community by working together for the benefit and betterment of the community," she said
The next local government elections are in 2024; she said she had not ruled out nominating.
Councillor Ian Ross successfully moved a motion against electing a Deputy Mayor for the 2023-2024 term.
Cr Gulline has called Longerenong home for 25 years.
Originally from Queensland, she moved to the Wimmera after meeting her late husband Don.
As well as a prominent farmer in the region, she is an experienced teacher from pre-school and primary to TAFE and university levels.
Mayor Gulline was elected to HRCC in 2020 and this is her fourth term as mayor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.