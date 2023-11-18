Horsham's wife and mother, Bianca Anson, is on her way to embark on a 14-day walk to bring awareness to the public about melanoma's dangers and find a cure.
Ms Anson's husband was diagnosed with melanoma 11 years ago, and his treatment and lifestyle have not become their way of life.
"This is going to be the most mentally, physically, and emotionally challenging thing I'm probably ever going to do, referring to the walk, but I couldn't be more excited to be doing something I am so passionate about," she said earlier this year.
This week, she travelled from Horsham to Ararat by bus, train to Ballarat, bus to Melbourne, and plane to Sydney.
Following that, she'll travel to Merimbula by car.
The five-hour trip will include stops along the way to bring awareness about melanoma,
She'll join Jay Allen, the CEO and founder of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, who advocates for skin cancer education since having several melanomas followed by extensive treatment.
They'll begin the 621-kilometre walk on Saturday, November 18.
Mr Allen is committed to bringing awareness to the public about melanoma and the importance of early detection through walks and talks at schools and organisations. He is often called the Melanoma Man because of his commitment to saving others from the same experiences.
Bianca said she has some nerves about the 14-day walk, but compared to having melanoma, a 14-day walk is nothing.
Melanoma is the most common cancer among 15 to 39-year-olds in Australia; every year, 14,000 are diagnosed.
Unlike many, Jay Allen survived several bouts of cancer and has made it his mission to stop as many families experiencing the same trauma.
Organizers of the walk will use it to raise money, through donations and sponsorship, for Melanoma Research and to make people aware of the possible sinister dangers lurking behind an unusual mark on your lip or anywhere else on your skin, no matter how small.
Mr and Mrs Anson have two children, Ruby, 12, and Jagen, 8.
Ruby was two, and Jagen was eight months old when their father began radiation treatment on his jaw.
"So for us, we live it daily; it's our normal life," Ms Anson said.
However, this former nurse will now use her passion for health and fitness to help raise research funds and bring awareness to others about melanoma and the importance of regular skin checks.
