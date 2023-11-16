One police officer has died, and another was injured in a shooting at Senior near the South Australian Victorian border on Thursday, November 16, about 11.20 pm.
Police attended a property on Senior Road near the Victorian Border to investigate an incident and were confronted with the suspect.
A shooting incident occurred, resulting in a fatal gunshot wound to one attending officer.
Despite efforts by attending paramedics and fellow officers, the officer died at the scene.
Another police officer has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A third officer was not injured.
Police shot the alleged suspect, who has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The alleged suspect remains under police guard.
Police said there was no further threat to the public.
Major Crime Detectives and investigation units are attending the scene.
