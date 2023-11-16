The Wimmera Mail-Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Police Officer killed, and another injured on SA Vic Border.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 10:30am
One police officer has died, and another was injured in a shooting at Senior near the South Australian Victorian border on Thursday, November 16, about 11.20 pm.

Sheryl Lowe

