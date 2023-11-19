Each week, the Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, the Mail-Times had a chat with the Horsham Hornets basketballer Hannah Plazzer.
Plazzer played for the Hornets in the Intersport Horsham Junior Classic basketball tournament at Horsham Basketball Stadium on the weekend of Sunday, November 12.
She had hoped for a strong tournament but faced tough opposition from Hamilton, Colac and Swan Hill.
She also played for the Hornets in the Hamilton Association Junior tournament in October, where her side finished second in their division.
Plazzer is also currently having a strong season with the Horsham Hornets junior domestic competition.
While playing for the Storm in the Hornets Thursday Senior Girls competition.
Plazzer is currently lead her team's scoring with 62 points, fourth highest for the competition.
She also had a strong year, starring in the Hornets winter domestic basketball where she scored 161 points in 15 appearances.
Having already played a few games early in the season, how has it been to get to know the girls and play with them a few times already?
It's been a really enjoyable experience, We've had lots of fun and team bonding is going good.
Have you played much rep before and what do you enjoy about it?
I've played squad two other times, it's always been so much fun, and it's just one of my passions.
So what got you into your passion originally?
Mum used to play basketball when she was a kid, and I kind of just joined in because it looks like a fun sport to do, and then I've just loved it ever since.
Who have you looked up to and possibly modelled your game after?
Well, I always like to watch Mitch Creek.
