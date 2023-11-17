Former Horsham Saint Joel Freijah is days away from potentially turning his AFL dream into reality.
The GWV Rebel and Vic Country representative had enjoyed some time off after the national draft combine in October.
"We had two or three weeks off after the combine, which was really good just to have a rest. And obviously, [school] exams were happening through that period. So it was good to focus on them," Freijah said.
Freijah took the opportunity to spend some time back in Horsham, something he has been able to do for a few months.
"I wasn't home for six or seven weeks. I think the last time was. So to get home and spend a couple of weeks there [Horsham] has been great, just seeing family and catching up with friends," Freijah said.
After his short break, Freijah and his Rebels and Vic Country teammates were given a program to work from until the draft.
On top of the program, Freijah aimed to improve his flexibility.
"They gave me foam rolling and stretching workouts to do, which has been great daily to try to improve my flexibility and with injury prevention," Freijah said.
Having previously boarded for school, Freijah said he would be open to moving interstate if a club outside Victoria picked him.
"With boarding, it helps a lot being able to move away from home and family and adjust to a new lifestyle," Freijah said.
"Moving interstate I think it'd be a really exciting opportunity to meet new people and start a new journey and more opportunities. But staying in Victoria would also be awesome as well.
"Whatever happens I'm grateful for. I'm just excited to really crack into it and give it my all once I get there."
Freijah returned to Horsham on the weekend of November 18 and will be surrounded by close family and friends throughout the process.
AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan described what Freijah would bring to an AFL list.
"A wingman who has real composure, is clean below his knees and distributes the ball very well," Sheehan told afl.com.au.
"A strong all-round athlete, he ran a time of 2.98 seconds in the 20m sprint during pre-season testing and then completed the 2km time trial in 6:13 at the national draft combine [October 6-8]."
If Freijah gets drafted, he could be training with his new AFL club within a week.
The AFL will hold its national draft on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21.
