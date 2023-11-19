Each week, the Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
How have the tournaments been during the early stages of the summer season?
We've only played one and we haven't had our full team yet.
The Horsham Junior Classic will be the first and only tournament with our full team.
What's it like playing at home in front of friends and family?
It's always good to play a home tournament, not as much travel and you know the place pretty well, and know what to expect.
So what got you into basketball, was it your family or friends?
Nah, none of my family ever played. I just used to love watching it on the telly, and I used to come in and watch the Hornets play when I was really young and thought I'd give it a go.
Growing up watching the sport, was there any players that stood out to you, that you might have modelled your game after?
I'd have to say LeBron, which is a pretty basic answer but not much to not like, his game is pretty unreal
What about around the club, who do you look up to at the Hornets?
Yeah, there's a couple of the Hornets boys, my brother [Levi] pushes me a fair bit as well, I play on the same team as him.
It's good to go up against him at training, it gets pretty heated sometimes.
