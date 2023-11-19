Holy Trinity Lutheran College secondary students, Years 7-11, participated in a Colour Run as part of Health and Physical Education Week on Friday, November 17.
Other HPE Week celebrations included HPE-themed trivia and PE teachers running activities during lunchtimes, such as a 50-metre sprint, netball shooting challenge, push-up challenge, cricket bowling radar challenge, and vegetable eating challenge.
The Junior School, Foundation-Year 6 also had lunchtime activities, including capture the flag, soccer, AFL goal kicking, bocce, hopscotch, totem tennis, quoits, target throwing and downball competitions.
There was also a mini cross-country on Thursday.
"The Colour Run was about getting students active in a fun and enjoyable way for Health and Physical Education Week.," Ms Meg Casin said.
"We want to educate them about the importance of participating in physical activity in a non-competitive and relaxed environment.
"We hope the students can participate in some physical activity and see the importance of exercise on the body and mind," she said.
"Currently, students are in exam week or revision week and have a fair bit of stress and work, so it was a great time to teach them good habits around physical activity and study.
"It is also an excellent time for students to let off some steam and enjoy an activity with their friends and teachers, Ms Casin said.
"We have a great HPE team who are very passionate about promoting HPE in the school and Horsham communities."
Students and teachers gathered on the school oval to cap off the week with the Colour Run and presentations.
Scores from the week's activities and the Colour Run were calculated and attributed to personal goals and school houses.
