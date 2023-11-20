Drung South are winners for the first time in the 2023-24 Central Wimmera Tennis Association's pennant competition.
The defeated St Michaels, 10-2, at the St Michaels tennis club on Saturday, November 18.
Logan Casey, Matt Hill, Kirby Knight and Hayley Reid starred for the visitors, with none of them dropping a game through the afternoon.
Read also: Driscoll finds new challenge
Reid's opening match was a highlight as she defeated St Michael's Mia Rees, 8-0.
Casey was also particularly strong in his opening contes, paired with Aaron Jennings against Peter Hayes and Nick Robertson, the Drung South duo came away with an 8-1 victory.
Robertson was responsible for one of St Michaels' only two match victories, with Kassie Peachey claiming the other.
Meanwhile, Horsham Lawn has extended its lead in the Pennant competition with victory against Central Park, 8-4, at the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club.
It was a back-and-forth contest, with Horsham Lawn's D'Artagnan Walls the only player on either side not to face defeat through the afternoon.
Walls' biggest win was an 8-1 victory in his singles rubber against Central Park's Eli Bailey.
Read also: Brotherly contest motivates Munyard
Lachlan Punchard also claimed an 8-1 win for Horsham Lawn, overcoming Reece Harmon in singles competition.
In the women's side of the contest, Horsham Lawn's Cherie Wood and Ella Thompson enjoyed a strong day in the heat.
Together they won their doubles contest, 8-4, and were both victorious in singles action.
In round seven, Drung South will have a challenge on its hands to keep its winning momentum.
The side take's on the table topping Horsham Lawn, while Central Park and St Michaels meet in the other fixture.
Kalkee still sits atop the CWTA's A special competition after the team's first bye of the season, despite Horsham Lawn Gillespie nipping at its heels in second.
Horsham Lawn Gillespie claimed a strong win against Brimpaen, 13-1.
Horsham Lawn O'Connor was also dominant in voctory in round six, beating Homers 12-2.
Haven claimed a 9-5 victory against Drung South while Central Park and Natimuk drew at seven rubbers each.
Read also: Basketball is a Passion for Plazzer
Horsham Lawn kept its weekend of dominance going in the A grade, with the club's Bardell side beating Drung South 10-2.
But, the same can't be said for Horsham Lawn McGennisken, after it had lost to St Michaels Red, 9-3.
Haven claimed victory in the grade's other contest, 7-5, against St Michaels White.
Central Park beat Horsham Lawn 9-7 in a B special nail biter, while Laharum beat Haven 13-1.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.