The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Drung South defeats St Michaels for first win in CWTA round six

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 20 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drung South are winners for the first time in the 2023-24 Central Wimmera Tennis Association's pennant competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.