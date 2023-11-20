With bat and ball, Daniel Polack was in fine form for Blackheath Dimboola against Laharum in round five of the Horsham Cricket Assocsiation.
Polack scored the only century of the day's A grade play, when he posted 167.
Laharum's Joel Pymer was strong with the ball in hand to limit Polack's partners, he took 4/53.
Chasing 261, Laharum opened its response with a 38-run partnership.
But, again it was Polack to make the difference and once Blackheath Dimboola was into Laharum's middle order, he was able to run through their defences, taking figures of 3/9.
Jake Mclean also claimed three wickets for Blackheat Dimboola, at a cost of 26 runs.
Laharum's innings would close 106 runs short of the target.
The early wickets of Homers' Logan Miller and Patrick Mills has proven a non-issue as the side showed its batting depth to claim a 26 runs win against Horsham Saints.
Saints' opening bowlers, Saxon Sounness and Ben Sawyer made getting in difficult for Homers at Coughlin Park, but half centuries for Luke Miller and Adam Atwood gave the visiting team a strong total to defend.
Sounness took figures of 3/34 and Homers set the Saints' a target of 176.
Horsham Saints' Dezi Carter showed himself as a strong number three, he scored 53 off 99 but struggled to build partnerships.
Gibson Perry was lethal for Homer's when aiming at the stumps, he claimed figures of 4/32, taking all his wickets either clean bowled or LBW.
Lubeck Murtoa saw several batters begin their innings strong before coming undone against the proven attack of the West Wimmera Warriors.
Thomas Barrand faced 94 balls before being run out for 23, Matt Downer and Dylan Eats also both made it into their 20s but no further.
Blake Turner hit 43 runs to top score, the side struggled to go onto a big score.
West Wimmera's Xavier Bone led the wicket taking with 3/33.
It took West Wimmera until the 30th over to chase down its 150 run target, which it did with seven wickets in hand.
Jobe Dickinson scored 61 before being run out, and Nathan Alexander's 65 steered the Warriors to a comfortable win.
Matthew Combe spearheaded a steadily built innings for the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants against the Horsham Tigers at City Oval.
He scored 84 runs off 91 balls to push his side's total to 211 runs when batting first.
Angus Adams was the Tigers best bowler, with figures of 3/30.
Adams was also key in his side's run chase, he scored 42 runs, while 14 was the innings' next best score.
Garrett Liston took 3/11 for the Bullants to help deliver his side a 78 run victory.
West Wimmera lost its two-day encounter against Panthers, trailing by 81 at the close of the first innings.
Panthers did seek the outright win but a half century for the Warriors' James Crowhurst saw his side bat the day out.
Horsham Tigers struggled in its run chase against Colts as Archie Sostheim took 5/17 to control the oppositions momentum.
Colts held on for a 196 run win.
Outright victory was also on the cards for Quantong against the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants, but the Bullants batted the innings out with eight wickets in hand.
James Officer's 92 off 111 led Homers to an 11 run victory against Laharum.
Lubeck Murtoa chased down Blackheath Dimboola's 65 run total in 27 overs with seven wickets in hand.
Half centuries for Jay Couch and Darren Stevens helped Colts to a total of 199 against Horsham Tigers.
And, despite a half-century for Martyn Knight in response, Colts held on for a 37 run win.
A score of 52 off 43 for Jeremy Schmidt helped Natimuk to victory despite the lethal bowling attack of Muhammad Masood, who took 4/14.
