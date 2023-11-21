Mr. Wilson is no stranger to the Wimmera. his family had property in St Arnaud, and he was a regular visitor to the region then.
Ross Wilson is on the way to Horsham to perform on Friday, November 24, as he continues his seven-decade career as one of the few artists never to take a break.
"I have never taken a break; I have been fortunate enough to keep working and make a living," Ross Wilson said.
However, he hasn't performed in Horsham longer than he could remember. but he is looking forward to being on stage on Friday.
"I haven't been to Horsham for a long time, so we are looking to Friday night," he said.
Horsham can look forward to favorites, including Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock, among more of his 50-year repertoire of hits.
He has 26 Arias and is one of Australia's most celebrated and well-known singer-songwriters.
Eagle Rock and Daddy Who smashed all previous sales records in Australia 1971.
.This is an incredible achievement for a quiet and even shy young person.
"I was quiet, but the first time I stepped onto a stage, I knew I felt comfortable there."
His latest release in 2923, "She's Stuck on Facebook, " is a modern-day tragicomedy with a blues sound.
"This is a bit of a twist on the Facebook phenonium that has taken over everyone's lives, and another one of my latest songs was inspired by a family photo of Mum in a floral dress and how Dad still remembers her that way."
He said the pandemic stopped all performing, but as soon as restrictions were lifted, people were keen to get out and come to the concerts, so he embarked on the 50 Years of Hits National Tour, which he's bringing to Horsham.
He is a solo performer now and continues attracting audiences with old and new music.
He's travelling with the Peaceniks and will perform in Horsham at the Town Hall on Friday November 24.
