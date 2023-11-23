Nurses of yesteryear: uniforms so stiff they crackled when you sat

In this two-part series we will be talking about how nursing in Horsham has changed over the years.
Horsham had a doctor from as early as 1852 but no hospital. Patients were treated in the home and nursing care was left up to a close relative, who rarely had any kind of training.
Horsham's first hospital was not built until 1874. It had 12 beds and was staffed by a wardsman and a nurse.
By 1891, when fully qualified nurse Isabella Bolton took over, she had a staff of two junior nurses. This appointment marked a big change in nursing at Horsham because Nurse Bolton had run nurse training classes at the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne.
In 1892 she established a training program at Horsham hospital. The twelve-month course took the form of lectures by herself and the resident doctor but mostly consisted of hands-on experience. Even though the pay was poor, in those days nursing was one of the few respectable professions open to young women.
Isabella Sexton, the first student nurse appointed, had an annual salary of £15. She qualified in September 1893 and her pay was doubled. Matron Bolton had to retire in 1893 due to ill health but her training program continued under her successor, Esther Hayden.
The uniforms came back clean but so stiffly starched that you crackled as you sat.- Horsham Historical Society
Once qualified, many nurses left the hospital to set up in private practice, which meant the whole community benefitted from the nurse training program.
In 1925 regulations established nurse training schools, which offered a three-year course. Part of the training involved a cooking course. When the hospital still had its own cows, a possum once got to the breakfast milk before the nurse did but there was no other milk so...
In 1950 the Hospitals and Charities Commission classified nurses into two divisions: Registered Nurses (RN), who undertook the full three-year course, and nursing aides (later known as State Enrolled Nurses or SEN) who did twelve months' training.
More stories :Police sweep on several Horsham businesses
The late Lorna Hoffmann mentions in her memoirs that in 1942, then aged 19, she commenced training at Horsham Base Hospital working a 48-hour week. All nursing staff were accommodated in the Edward Wilson Nurses Home, built in 1931. It was a large weatherboard building on the corner of O'Brien Lane and Robinson Street. It was partly funded by a grant from a trust set up by philanthropist, Edward Wilson.
The accommodation was very basic. Two nurses shared a dressing room that opened on to a draughty sleep-out containing beds and nothing else. Lorna says there were about sixty trainees who shared one telephone and three bathrooms. There was a 10pm curfew.
The Edward Wilson Nurses Home was demolished in November 1960. In 1957 eight brick units, each accommodating up to 12 trainees, had been built on the west side of Read Street to replace it.
On-site accommodation for trainee nurses effectively ceased in about 1990. Two of the northern-most brick units are still being used for administrative and training purposes. The rest have been demolished over the years.
A recent change in policy has seen a return to hands-on training and some on-site accommodation.
Horsham hospital had some long-term matrons such as Esther Hayden (1893-1914) and Gil Arthur (1928-1953).
Gilbert Mary Arthur was from England. She was a popular matron and never seemed to be off duty. She lectured nurses at all levels of training, gave anaesthetics in theatre and did a round of all patients twice daily. Her flat, comprising sitting room, bedroom and bathroom, was in the old hospital building, just inside the main entrance.
During training, nurses formed a close-knit community. In 1949 a nurses' graduation ceremony was introduced where newly qualified nurses took the Florence Nightingale pledge and the Dr T F Ryan Prize (introduced in 1943) was awarded to the best trainee. The last of these ceremonies was held in March 1989.
For some years the hospital held a carnival to raise money. This included a street parade and nurses always entered a float, as well as in the annual WOW parades. Another fund-raising event for the hospital, and a big occasion for Horsham, was the Nurses' Ball, which began in 1908.
The design of nurse's uniforms has varied greatly over the years, from veils and capes to today's modern uniforms. The standard uniform was white but first year trainees wore yellow uniforms for the first eight weeks and were known as canaries. State Enrolled (Division 2) nurses usually wore blue uniforms.
Early headwear consisted of veils, which were gradually replaced by caps worn from the 1960s to 1990s. Trainee nurses wore a cap with one, two or three stripes depending on their years in training.
In early years the uniforms were laundered by the hospital. The shank-type buttons had to be removed and the uniforms placed in a personally named case, which was left at the laundry once a week. The uniforms came back clean but so stiffly starched that you crackled as you sat.
Even after leaving the profession many nurses remained close. In 1948 the Past Trainees Association held their first reunion organised by Nin Donovan (née Craig) and Ruth Rogerson (née Marks). Matron Gil Arthur and Assistant Matron Vera McIntyre, who trained from 1926 to 1929, attended. These reunions continue to this day.
Part 2 of this article will describe how nursing practices have evolved over time.
The Horsham Historical Society, 33 Pynsent Street, is open on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Web: www.vicnet.net.au/~hhs. Photos are for sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.