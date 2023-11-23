The Northern Grampians Shire Council has granted a planning permit that will see St Arnaud's Rivalea Piggery expand.
The expanded facility will take the piggery's capacity from 4,394 standard pig units, to 6,900 SPU, resulting in an increase of production of over 50%.
The plan also includes modifications to the piggery's existing effluent disposal system to convert it into a larger covered anaerobic pond for effluent treatment.
Cr Eddy Ostarcevic moved the motion at the NGSC meeting on Monday, November 6 and spoke in favour of it.
"The Rivelea piggery operation is a significant contributor to the Shire, and through its operations employs a number of people," Cr Ostarcevic said.
"We have a very professional organisation operating within our shire to the highest of standards, they have met a number of the issues around the planning scheme, and proposed to inject quite a considerable amount of money into the shire and additional employment."
Cr Trevor Gready seconded the motion and also spoke at the meeting.
"I support the motion now after going over and having an inspection of the piggery," Cr Gready said.
"It seems to be very well run.
"There's plenty of room in that area for expansion without having an effect on the area around it."
