The worldwide phenomenon of the Black Friday Sale will reach fever pitch across the Wimmera and the Grampians this Friday, November 24.
Special offers at Horsham, Stawell, and Ararat include bedding, manchester workwear, furniture, footwear, gifts, and sportswear. Vehicles, jewellery, and body care, to name a few, and many prices must be seen to be believed.
The three ACM Mastheads have it all wrapped up for you with a 40-page wrap-around in the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times, and Ararat Advertiser on Friday, November 24.
And to help you plan your shopping day, the full 40-page wrap-around will feature a day early, Thursday, as a free digital flipbook on mailtimes.com.au, stawelltimes.com.au, and araratadvertiser.com.au.
Holistic Haven is a new business in Horsham, and with every Float booked on Black Friday Sale day, there is a free store product.
MacKays Family Jewellers have a 20 percent discount on all Pandora products and 20 percent off all other in-stock products.
"There has already been a lot of interest in the Black Friday Sales," Owner Fiona MacKay said. It's an opportunity to buy pre-Christmas."
Surf One has 20% off products storewide. There are some conditions, but it's a Black Friday storewide sale, and the team is ready for a great experience on Friday.
BJ's Furniture and Bedding has a 10 to 50 percent discount storewide Black Friday Sale, including gifts, bedding, and furniture. There's gift wrapping too - however, if it's a lounge or bed you buy, you are promised a big bow, perhaps not a total gift wrap! Every purchase made will enter a draw for a $250 BJ's voucher.
And the specials continue beyond there.
With over 50 stores participating in the Black Friday Sales, there's no better time to support local businesses with many fantastic specials in the region.
Businesses in Horsham CBD are already displaying huge savings in preparation for Friday.
At Toyworld Just Juniors, there's 20 percent off all junior clothing with specials on prams, cots, and capsules for the newest arrival in the family. The staff are looking forward to a busy Black Friday.
eXquisit has a buy-one skirt, and you get 40% off the second skirt in one of the many deals for the Black Friday Sale in Horsham plus many for great deals - on Black Friday Sale day.
HRCC has jumped on board with free parking in Horsham CBD from 9am to 5pm on Friday, November 24, to make shopping easy with access to your vehicle to unload parcels and return for more.
Consumers will be notified on the meter screens that there is free parking that day, and the Blinkay App will notify consumers, too.
It is only for Friday, and metered parking will return the following day.
The Black Friday Sales will lead into a weekend of entertainment in Horsham with the Kannamaroo Festival on the banks of the Wimmera River, the Horsham Showgrounds, and the Riverfront on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.
