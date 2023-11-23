The Horsham Hornets had "as physical of a game we've played in the past 18 months" in round seven of the CBL South West men's competition said coach Scott Benbow.
Benbow's side were defeated for the first time this season 75-67 by Portland on November 18, before a 93-79 victory over Warrnambool on November 19.
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets were understrength in a 90-62 loss to Portland and were on the wrong side of a tight 71-64 loss to Warrnambool.
Benbow credited Portland as they strangled the Hornets' key playmakers.
"You could see they [Portland] had a plan. They put some real work into Cody Bryan and made his run to the basket pretty hard," Benbow said.
"They just blanketed Mitch Martin. Every time he had the ball, they just had someone on him. If he came over a screen, they just switched straight up, so he found it hard going."
Despite having close attention, Cody Bryan top-scored with 16 points, as Martin and Austin Mckenzie had 15 and 14 respectively.
The Hornets went into half-time against Warrnambool two points down before exploding for 53 points in the second half.
"They came out with a different mindset [in the second half], and it just showed in the second half, it was like they were two different sides," Benbow said.
McKenzie exploded for 27 points, whilst Martin finished with 23.
The Hornets will turn their attention to the Ararat Redbacks on Saturday, November 25.
"We're actually playing at two o'clock, so it's going to be nice to play and get it done early," Benbow said.
"We'll go there and access in the first two or three minutes [of the first quarter]and see where we can expose them, whether it's on pace or height. I would assume we'd have the height advantage, so that might be the way that we might attack them.
"We're not going to take it easy because they've got the potential to light it up as well. Any side can beat you on any given day."
A 29-point third quarter from the Lady Hornets could not stop a Coasters victory on November 18.
With only six available players, the Hornets trailed by nine points at three-quarter time before Portland finished strongly and recorded a 28-point win.
Caitlin Jones-Story top-scored with 17 points, whilst Liv Jones-Story tipped in 15.
Ema and Maddie Iredell returned to the line-up against Warrnambool on November 19.
The Lady Hornets outscored the Mermaids 19-16 in the final quarter but fell seven points short.
Ema Iredell scored 18 points, whilst Caitlin Jones-Story had 16.
Round eight sees the Lady Hornets have a bye before going back on the road to face Colac on December 2.
