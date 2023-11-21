Horsham's Joel Freijah is officially on an AFL list.
The Western Bulldogs selected the 18-year-old with the 45th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 AFL National Draft.
Freijah will now be mentored by 2016 AFL premiership coach Luke Beveridge and club captain Marcus Bontempelli.
It has been a big year for the wing/forward as he played 14 matches for the GWV Rebels, averaged 19.6 disposals per game, and finished joint runner-up in the best and fairest.
After the talent league season, Freijah was named in the team of the year.
Freijah was also selected for Vic Country in the AFL Under 18 National Championships and played all four matches.
Essendon took Rebels teammate Luamon Lual with the 39th overall pick, and Lachie Charleson has joined Port Adelaide with pick 52.
Midfielder George Stevens was the last Rebel to come off draft boards, he was selected by Geelong with pick 58.
