The Homers Cricket Club returned to training on Tuesday, November 22, with a renewed passion only days after watching the Australian team's heroics in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Glenn Maxwell's 201 to save the Aussies from defeat against Afghanistan was an iconic moment, as was Travis Head's 137 to steer the green and gold to the trophy in the final.
But, Homers have also had themselves some memorable moments on the cricket pitches of the Wimmera.
Logan Millar and Patrick Mills have been on a hot streak as of late.
The pair built two imposing partnerships of over 100 runs on consecutive weeks, steering Homers to multiple victories in the A grade.
Simon Hopper walloped his way to 207 at Nhill's Davis Park in round three, he currently holds the top score for any division in the Horsham Cricket Association this season.
Harrison Hoffman and James Officer share Homers top score in the under 16 division after both retired with half-centuries.
The club has been enjoying a successful 2023/24 season in the Horsham Cricket Association.
The A grade side sits second, unbeaten in one day action, while the club's two under 16 sides sit first and second in the junior grade.
