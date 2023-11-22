The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Homers hit the nets for Tuesday night training

John Hall
By John Hall
November 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Homers Cricket Club returned to training on Tuesday, November 22, with a renewed passion only days after watching the Australian team's heroics in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.