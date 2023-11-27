A community has successfully prevented the development of a new unmanned service station at 67-69 Nelson Street in Nhill.
This community-driven initiative arose from concerns over the proposed station's location within the central business district and potential safety issues.
In a significant development, a spokesperson from the Hindmarsh Shire confirmed that the developers have withdrawn their application for a planning permit for the fuel station.
"This decision comes as a direct response to the community's opposition to the project during the community consultation," the spokesperson said.
"The outcome demonstrates the power of community engagement in shaping local development projects.
"It also reflects the importance of considering residents' concerns in urban planning decisions, ensuring that developments align with the community's needs and safety requirements."
Read More: Kannamaroo Festival a hit, despite weather
The petition, which gained significant traction among community members, highlighted several arguments.
While not all were opposed to the development itself, the primary contention centred around its proposed location.
Concerns were also raised about the increased traffic, particularly from trucks, which could pose safety risks in the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.