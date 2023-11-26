Each week, the Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, the Mail-Times had a chat with the Horsham Hornets CBL player, Tarkyn Benbow.
How long have you been playing the game?
Since I moved to Horsham, so probably since I was about six or seven.
I moved from Queensland, down to Horsham, and just a couple of my mates were playing basketball, so I just thought I'd sign up and I loved it straightaway.
So yeah, I've been fine ever since.
So you've been around the CBL program there for a bit, what do you think you bring the squad?
Well, I was quiet in my first two years, but this year, I think I bring the energy and defence and I'm getting bigger and stronger as I'm getting older.
And I'll bring scoring and probably a bit of shooting to help with all the other shooters.
Now, as you start stepping onto the court in the seniors line-up, what has been the highlight of your junior basketball career?
In my junior years, Winning a couple tournaments and, making the grand final most years, making all the academies growing up.
But my main highlight, even though I didn't play, is the CBL grand final.
Just being in the atmosphere of the stadium, it being a home grand final, and seeing all the boys, how happy they were after the win.
I don't know, I was probably the most nervous.
With the grand final coming back to Horsham this season with the Hornets having the potential to be playing in it, are you looking forward to it?
Should be amazing if it can be pulled off
Growing up who were those players, you watched on telly, and you grew up watching?
Well, from Horsham I watched Tim Pickert.
I didn't really know what the NBA and NBA were until, I don't know, grade five. So I was probably about 12 years old when I started watching all that sort of stuff.
Then obviously, Steph Curry, Lebron James. Mitch Creek from the NBL Aaron veins, all those sort of guys are my people.
So growing up around the club, who has taken you under their wing since you've been here?
Yeah, well, Wadey (Tim Wade), Dave Groten, when he was here, he was probably my main, main sort of dad player.
I guess Tim Pickert from the staff has always been talking to me.
Wadey and Jordyn Burke last year have been the veterans and Matt Lovell coached me in junior basketball, so he's probably been the main one since Dave Groten left.
