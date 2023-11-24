Have you ever wondered what would happen if all your well-known fairy tale heroes and villains were characters in an episode of the long-running television series Law & Order?
Wait no longer.
Horsham Little Theatre's latest production, Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, will take you into the wild and wacky world of fairy tale villains on the run and the heroes striving to bring them to justice.
Horsham Little Theatre is a theatre program for 11- 18-year-olds, which provides performance opportunities to youth of all abilities and the tools to create art from the ground up.
This year, troupe members of Horsham Little Theatre have been working to bring you a 50-minute comedy and learning their craft from the bottom up.
From set design and prop creation to sourcing costumes and creating hilarious characters, HLT members have been dedicated to bringing this year's show to life.
Atlas Dixon-Wright stars as H.D., the hard-boiled detective on the hunt for the criminal destroying buildings all over town.
Anora Corbett joins him as his feisty sidekick, Cindy, as they chase down the clues through a world full of zany characters as time runs out to solve the mysterious crime.
Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit is a hilarious journey that pays homage to all the best-loved childhood stories.
There will be three free performances on Friday, December 8th, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm by the water park as part of the Horsham Christmas Festival, and the final performance at the Ag Society on Tuesday, December 12, at 7.30 pm.
Entry is a gold coin donation.
Horsham Little Theatre participants are creating props and gearing up for this year's Christmas Festival performance down at the river!
