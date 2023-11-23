Free parking in Horsham CBD for Sales

FREE parking across the Horsham CBD today for the Black Friday Sales.
HRCC planned to have the Blinkay app show that parking was free today, but the app could not be changed in time, so it still shows parking must be paid for - this is not so - parking is free from 9am to 5pm Friday November 24.
Council will send hourly messages to all Blinkay users today to advise them that parking is free to make sure users are aware.
Copies of the the three ACM Mastheads have it all wrapped up for you with a 40-page wrap-around in the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times and Ararat Advertiser, today.
