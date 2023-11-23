The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Parking in Horsham CBD is FREE today.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free parking in Horsham CBD for Sales
Free parking in Horsham CBD for Sales

FREE parking across the Horsham CBD today for the Black Friday Sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.