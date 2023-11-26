After spending the 2022/23 HCA season out with injury, Homers' Cricket Club's Logan Millar is making up for lost time.
In the opening five rounds of the A Grade competition, Millar has amassed 297 runs, with a high score of 111 not out.
"The batting has been pretty good this year, definitely the best year so far. I have just been trying to improve during the offseason, and now it's good making some runs," Millar said.
Homers currently sit in second place on the A Grade ladder, and Millar believes the club did the hard work in the off-season.
"We're playing some really good cricket, and we've definitely connected a lot more during this offseason. So it's a lot more of a vibe here, it's up and about and just fun to play around Homers at the moment," Millar said.
"It's definitely just getting to know the boys a bit more and spending some more bonding time with each other. When cricket's fun to play, you always seem to have a good time and seem to win."
A significant reason for Homers' strong start to the season is its batting at the top of the order.
Millar and opening batter Patrick Mills recorded partnerships of an unbeaten 184 in round three and 101 in round four.
Homers' number four credited Mills for being the backbone of their partnership.
"It's unreal batting with Paddy [Mills]. He knows what to do, and he really keeps my head out there," Millar said.
"He makes sure I'm not doing anything silly and makes sure I'm batting sensibly until it's time to have a crack. So Paddy is definitely the main man behind it all."
