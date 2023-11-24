The Wimmera Mail-Times
Severe weather, possible storms, rain forecast for Friday and Saturday

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Map by Bureaus of Meteorology
Severe weather warnings have been issued across the state, with the Wimmera expecting Friday to be - Cloudy. Very high chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h. Rain 7-20 m. 100 percent chance of rain.

