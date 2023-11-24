Severe weather warnings have been issued across the state, with the Wimmera expecting Friday to be - Cloudy. Very high chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h. Rain 7-20 m. 100 percent chance of rain.
Saturday, November 25
Partly cloudy. High chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then turning west to southwesterly in the late afternoon. Possible storm. Rain 0 to 10 m. 80 percent chance of rain.
Sunday, November 26
Rain easing - Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower, most likely in the morning. Winds south to southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h. 30 percent chance of rain.
What's it like at your place? - send us your photos and tell us what's in your weather gauge, and we'll post them here. Send to sheryl.lowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
