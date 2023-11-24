The Horsham Cricket Association has cancelled round six of the competition due to wet weather.
"We [the association] are going to pull the pin on cricket tomorrow with the rain we've had and the rain still coming," HCA president Travis Hair told clubs.
"I know things might change, but I feel that the chances of playing are slim, and people have lives."
Read more: Police swoop on several Horsham businesses
B Grade was scheduled to play two-day matches commencing on Saturday, November 25.
Instead, round five of the division will be played as one-dayers on Saturday, December 2.
Horsham received more than 20 millimetres of rain between the early hours of Friday, November 24 and 9 am, with another millimetre falling until 4 pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast that up to 10 millimetres of rain will fall on November 25.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.