Just when is the right time to deck the halls?

We're well and truly in Christmas mode.
Trees are up everywhere, from my hairdresser to the foyer of many offices.
For some, the annual tinsel and bauble ritual is a delight. For others a chore.
And if you go for a real tree, somewhat of a pain to get rid of at the other side of our big turkey day.
I've had a few conversations this week about the right date for putting up the tree.
One colleague has had her's up since the start of November, giving her family a two-month run into Santa's big arrival to enjoy all the festive trinkets.
Another said they set aside December 1 as the day to deck the halls, leaving them up until the end of January.
I don't have a set date - it largely depends on how busy I am. I've been known to pull out the tree on Christmas Eve in year's past.
While I'm a bit haphazard at actually laying out my collection, I do like the tradition of adding one piece each year.
As a result I've got some rather cute Christmas mice (complete with candy-stripe stockings), a moose or two and some sparse wooden trees.
I had my eye on a rainbow reindeer once but couldn't figure out how to store it for the other 11 months of the year.
I've already got my eye on this year's addition - a white steepled Scandi-inspired church - but my frugal side is waiting for to see if the price is reduced closer to Christmas.
Juanita Greville, Editor Bendigo
