A full squad performance was the key to the Horsham Hornets' 101-72 round eight CBL South West win against Ararat on November 25.
Eleven of the Hornets' players got on the scoresheet, as Arkie Ellis and Brodie Tepper registered their first CBL points.
"We just really talked about our team game today, like everyone contributing. And everyone did, which was really good," said Hornets head coach Scott Benbow.
The Redbacks had a fast start at the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre before the Hornets clamped down on defence.
Horsham limited Ararat to five points for much of the second quarter before they fired multiple three-pointers.
"to give away the three threes at the end [of the second quarter] there, whilst it's disappointing they were great shots too. So credit say to them," Benbow said.
The Hornets scored 29 points in the third and fourth quarters as the guards took over.
"We got some really good energy at our guard spot from Ryan [Pfitzner] and Tarkyn [Benbow]," Benbow said.
"Ryan was exceptional, and Tarkyn hit some shots and made some stops. It was probably what we were lacking towards the end of the first quarter [when we trailed in the first quarter]."
Austin McKenzie top-scored for Horsham with 26 points, whilst Cody Bryan [18] and Matthew Brown (16) were in double digits.
"I thought Matt Brown was really good. He really sort of got us back in the game too. He hit a three as well, which all the boys loved," Benbow said.
"We're in a really good spot. We are nine games through it now and sitting on top, and we're looking forward to Colac now, another road trip."
Despite Horsham's 30-point win over Colac in round two, Benbow is not taking the Kookas lightly.
"No game is easy, it doesn't matter where they sit on the ladder. Colac could do anything down there, and they have done it before. So we've got to respect them and just make sure that we do the right things and try and get the win," Benbow said.
"Not looking too far ahead, we start a home game run, which would be great for us to get out of a travel pattern, which we can't wait for."
