The Wimmera Mail-Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Wild weather fails to dampen spirits at Kannamaroo Festival

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 12:13pm
Despite the unseasonal downpour hours before the Kannamaroo Festival was due to begin, the committee led by Chair Di Bell, moved everything indoors to the showgrounds and the annual event went ahead undercover.

Local News

