Despite the unseasonal downpour hours before the Kannamaroo Festival was due to begin, the committee led by Chair Di Bell, moved everything indoors to the showgrounds and the annual event went ahead undercover.
"Twelve months of planning and within 48 hours we had to move everything undercover. The Horsham Ag Committee were amazing and we were extremely grateful to them," Ms Bell said.
"We are very lucky to have such a facility available," she said.
"It took a lot of organising and work and I want to thank the committee who worked tirelessly to make it happen. Some of our members are young mums and they spent their weekend making sure the festival went ahead.
"The weather did make a difference to Friday night's events due to the downpour but the fireworks were amazing and people came out for them," she said.
The free entry festival ran over two days entry with activities for children - painting, craft and mini golf plus a kid's disco. There were plenty of activities for adults including a licenced venue with live music by Ethan Conway.
On Sunday the entertainment continued with a market undercover, show and shine, mini goats, food vans and show rides with a kids zone providing activities all day.
Ms Bell said, "I want to make a special thankyou to Andrea Cross, Executive Officer of the Horsham Agricultural, for her help in the last minute changes, the festival committee and the public who came and enjoyed the festival despite the rain.
"Good can often come from challenges and I'm sure that will be case with this," Ms Bell said.
