St Arnaud police detected a vehicle driving at 176km/h on Banyena Road, Gre Gre North on Sunday November 26 at 3.15pm.
The 19-year-old driver, who had passengers in the vehicle, was interviewed for dangerous driving, speeding, and failure to display P plates.
The driver will be summoned to appear before the St Arnaud Magistrates Court to explain his actions to the magistrate.
Victoria has registered a 20 percent increase in road death this year in comparison to last year, with a total of 269 to November 26, despite police warnings and campaigns to bring the road toll down.
