The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Victoria police catch 19 year old driving at 176km/h in Gre Gre

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nineteen year old speedster caught by St Arnaud police. Picture VocPol.
Nineteen year old speedster caught by St Arnaud police. Picture VocPol.

St Arnaud police detected a vehicle driving at 176km/h on Banyena Road, Gre Gre North on Sunday November 26 at 3.15pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.