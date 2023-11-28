Team Hammerstein (Ararat) continued their superb run of form when they took out the Grade Six,Seven VicGreys Final last Tuesday with the talented Spirited Avenger.
Beginning well from the inside draw Spirited Avenger was able to take control of the race entering the corner.
Once she led turning for home nothing was going to overrun her and she went home a six-length victor in the flying time of 23:04sec.
The final was a local trifecta with Kraken Paddy for Bill and Helen Hartigan (Horsham) running second and See Saw Lass for Team Fullerton (Red Cliffs) finishing third.
Run For Shelter for Garry George (Beulah) broke her maiden status after weeks of knocking on the door with close up placings.
Run For Shelter bolted in winning by more than six lengths in the smart time of 23:46sec.
Racing continues throughout December with events held on Sunday, December 3; Tuesday, December 5; and Monday, December 11.
Currently the club is working hard gearing up for its 15th birthday celebrations next month.
Opening night at the Wimmera Greyhound Racing Club as it was then known was held on Monday, December 17, 1973.
A copy of the souvenir form guide displays the cost of the guide was 30 cents.
Throughout the past months, memorabilia has been gathered, collated, and is being prepared for display during the Saturday, December 16, evening race night, starting at about 5.30pm.
Feature races will be held on the night, the President's Cup being the main feature event followed by a number of races honoring life members of the club.
This is an event that we would love to see as many people as possible from the public turn out, get up and close with these fine athletes and wander back in time through the club's memorabilia.
