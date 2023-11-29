Horsham Rural City Council's Roaming Advent Calendar is back in 2023 with customers rewarded daily for shopping locally this Christmas.
Starting Friday, December 1, and ending on Christmas Eve, the Roaming Advent Calendar will see shoppers go into a daily draw to win a $200 voucher.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said that encouraging people to shop local this holiday season was a way to support local businesses.
"Now is a great time to do your Christmas shopping locally," she said.
"We have fantastic retail stores, hospitality businesses and service providers that will have something perfect for your nearest and dearest this Christmas.
"Westvic Business have also come on board as a partner this year which means customers will have a double chance to win at Westvic Business member stores."
The mayor said the promotion is part of Horsham's Christmas Extravaganza, which will include a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and Christmas play performance from Horsham Little Theatre at the Riverfront Pop Up Cafe site (river end of Firebrace Street) on Friday, December 8.
There will also be children's activities, Horsham Youth Council-run activities, market stalls, food and drink and an appearance from Santa.
To enter people simply need to make a purchase at the nominated business for that day.
Advent Calendar winners will be drawn each day and notified by phone.
The Christmas Extravaganza returns a week later on Saturday, December with a food and drink, live music and market stalls at the riverfront during the afternoon from 2pm to 6pm.The businesses participating in the Advent Calendar prize draw include:
