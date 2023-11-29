The biggest processors in Aussie agriculture

The largest overall exporter of wool is Techwool Trading, which last year bought 236,574 bales (about 28,400 tonnes) for export, or just under 15 per cent of all wool offered through the Australian Wool Exchange. The second largest exporter was Endeavour Wool Exports, which bought 184,465 bales (just over 22,000 tones), or just over 11 per cent of all wool sold at auction.

