Heavy rain hits harvest: Wimmera farmers await damage assessment

By Gregor Heard and Rachel Simmonds
November 29 2023 - 10:00am
Jonno and Edwina Hicks, 'Hannaton', Kaniva, tipped out close to 100mm of rainfall over the past week. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Farmers across the Wimmera are waiting to get back into the paddock and assess the damage following a heavy rain event just as harvest hit full swing.

