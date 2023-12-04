Dimboola Library member, Chelsea, has wanted to run a Christmas Giving Tree Appeal for some time, and when the 11-year-old approach her library with the idea, acting chief executive, Monica Revell, to include the all of Hindmarsh Shire's four libraries.
Giving Trees have been set up at the Nhill, Dimboola, Jeparit and Rainbow libraries.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Ireland said, "it is so impressive when such a young community member is so caring to others that are not as privileged as many of us."
"I congratulate Chelsea and our shire staff for bringing this to fruition. I would ask that community members support this initiative no matter how big or small your gift may be. It may make someone's Christmas special."
Chelsea is encouraging all residents who are financially able to, to kindly donate a new gift, unwrapped, to go under the Giving Trees at the Hindmarsh Shire Libraries.
Gifts will then be collected and taken to the Salvation Army in Horsham for distribution to those in need within the community.
Gifts will need to be donated prior to the 15 December 2023.
Financial donations can also be made directly to the Salvation Army.
