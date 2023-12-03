At the November meeting Horsham Rural City Council endorsed the Draft Horsham South Future Urban Structure for public release and feedback as part of the ongoing Horsham South Structure Plan project.
The project, which started in 2019, aims to coordinate development and infrastructure delivery in the Horsham South area, including Haven.
Council claims the project will provide certainty to both industry and the community about how the area will develop and reduce the potential for land use conflicts and amenity issues.
The Draft Horsham South Future Urban Structure presents a draft plan for development of the area, based on previous rounds of community engagement and technical analysis work.
But not all councillors agree.
Cr Ian Ross noted there is no no provision for a heavy vehicle roadway in the draft for public consultation and he believed it should be included in the current draft plan.
Director of Communities & Place, Kevin O'Brien answered Cr Ross concerns.
"This is the initial plan and any changes will be made as the plan progresses."
Cr Ross asked for confirmation that the provision for a heavy vehicle roadway be included in the next draft.
Mr O'Brien said it was a possible it would be.
Council said the upcoming consultation phase will provide the community with an opportunity to provide feedback, and will help finalise the Horsham South Structure Plan, which will guide future planning scheme amendments and rezoning in the area.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said a heavy vehicle roadway hadn't been included in this plan because there was a sequence to follow.
Permission from the state government is yet to be granted and to include the road way and then have to change it would create unnecessary confusion, she said.
"The inclusion of the roadway Cr Ross is referring to would be a separate process. It will need to align with other routes and would be addressed in sequence."
The Draft Horsham South Future Urban Structure and associated documents are available on the Council's website and at the Civic Centre.
The public consultation period will run from November 28 to February 9, 2024. Council invites submissions from interested parties and will also hold two public drop-in sessions on December 15, 2023 at Haven Hall, as well as the opportunity to tune in to an online webinar on Wednesday December. 6
Cr Ross voted against the Draft Plan being released for public consultation.
"I believe it is an essential part of the plan and that's why I wanted the release delayed until it was included," he said.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said the Draft Horsham South Future Urban Structure was an important milestone for the project and encouraged the community to have their say on the future of Horsham South.
"We are very pleased to present the Draft Horsham South Future Urban Structure, which reflects the vision and aspirations of the community and stakeholders for Horsham South," Mr Bhalla said.
"This is a chance for everyone to review what's being proposed and provide us with their feedback, which will help us to finalise the Horsham South Structure Plan. The Structure Plan will be a key document that will shape Horsham South for the next 20 to 30 years," he said.
For more information on the Horsham South Structure Plan project and how to make a submission, visit the Council's website or contact the Council's Strategic Planning Department on 03 5382 9777.
Opportunities for the public to engage with council the Haven drop-in sessions Friday December 15. 12noon-2pm and 4pm-6pm.
There will also be a Public Webinar on Wednesday December 6: RSVP by 12pm Wednesday December 6 via phone 5382 9777 or email to strategic.planning@hrcc.vic.gov.au.
