Under pressure: road tripping for belts

I've got a harvest story to tell, and with a little bit of distance between the incident and now, I think the heartbreak's gone out of the experience enough for me to talk about it.
One month ago, my husband was over at Underbool contract harvesting at a property two and half hours from home.
When I called for a chat late Thursday night, Kym was close to the end of a boring day.
Perfect.
While we were talking, I heard an alarm go off in the header and Kym excused himself and got off the phone.
I didn't hear from him again until mid-afternoon the next day.
A huge blockage during the call had led to a breakdown he'd worked on until after midnight, and all the next day, he was approaching Swan Hill to pick up the spare part that would fix the problem.
He sounded tired but upbeat.
An hour later I took a call from an altered man.
Swan Hill had the wrong part waiting for him when he'd arrived and they didn't have the right belt in stock.
Kym had driven four hours for nothing.
He'd tracked down the part in Horsham and hoped I could pick it up and drive to Hopetoun to meet him half way.
I swung into action, picked up the belt, took a photo and sent it to Kym letting him know I was on my way.
An hour and a half later, I bought my lovely hubby a coffee as I waited for his arrival.
I tossed up between giving him a big grin, his coffee and a kiss first, or popping the boot to give him the belt as a winning opener.
I went with the belt.
It was a bad choice.
It was the wrong belt.
Kym was speechless...after repeating a very bad swear word many, many times.
He hadn't seen the photo I'd sent.
It was not a fun time.
When I was halfway home again, Kym had located the part we needed - in Nhill.
By 6am the next morning I had a rotor belt, sent a photo of it ahead of me just in case, and embarked on my eight hour round trip to get it to my hardworking husband.
Under pressure.
