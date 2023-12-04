The Wimmera Mail-Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Stride4Stroke striders raise record funds.

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 4 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chief Executive Officer, Dr Lisa Murphy announced today the Stroke Foundation's annual physical fundraiser, raised more than $386,000 this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.