Chief Executive Officer, Dr Lisa Murphy announced today the Stroke Foundation's annual physical fundraiser, raised more than $386,000 this year.
A record number of striders from across Australia contributed to this incredible achievement.
Every step, moving minute logged, workout achieved, and dollar raised will have a remarkable impact on survivors of stroke and their families.
The foundation was grateful to the 1,666 participants who gave up their time this November.
By getting involved in Stride4Stroke, and proudly donning the Stroke Foundation branded shirts, the 'Striders' helped raise awareness of stroke in local communities, and importantly, reduced their own stroke risk by being active. With their help, a total of 842,580 moving minutes were logged.
The annual fundraiser brings out the best in the community. We had champions in every corner of the country, including Dan Maitland. Dan's sister Bec had a stoke in 2016.
"For the past four years Dan has hosted a Stride4Stroke fun run and walk under the Training with Mates team. This year they raised an incredible $68,414, Ms Murphy said.
"Our top individual fundraiser was Trenton Pitt who took 1,000,000 steps throughout the month of November and raised more than $11,800. To achieve the goal, Trenton had to exercise for around five hours a day.
"From walking, running, cycling, yoga, and from wheelchairs, stand up paddle boards and surfboards, it was great to see so many Australians get behind a cause which touches so many lives."
While the month-long Stride4Stroke campaign has wrapped up for another year, the fundraising efforts must continue.
"In 2023, approximately 75% of Stroke Foundation's income came from donations and bequests, mostly from survivors, their families and network of friends and supporters. These individuals understand the impact of stroke and the value of the finding the information, support and care you need to recover. Their generosity and commitment to Stroke Foundation's work is humbling.
"Stroke strikes the brain. It is one of Australia's biggest killers and a leading cause of disability. It's estimated more than 27,400 people will have a stroke for the first time this year," she said.
Every dollar raised through Stride4Stroke will help Stroke Foundation prevent stroke, fund research and support survivors and their families at all stages of their recovery journey.
