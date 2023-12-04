Horsham Lawn continued its strong form during round eight of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's pennant competition, defeating St Michael's 9-3 on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Playing at home, Horsham Lawn won 89 games to 46, dropping only one singles and two doubles matches.
Ella Thompson had a stellar day, winning all three of her rubbers for Horsham Lawn, while Peter Hayes was a shining light for St Michael's, winning his three rubbers.
The win places Horsham Lawn 10 championship points clear of St Michael's and Central Park, who both sit equal on the ladder with 14 points.
While Drung South's third win of the season did not move the side off the bottom of the ladder, it now sits just two points behind St Michael's and Central Park with 12.
Drung South defeated Central Park 9-3 (84-54) in the second pennant matchup at Central Park.
Logan Casey and Matthew Hill won three games for Drung South, including their double match to start the proceedings.
Central Park's Adele Joseph won all three rubbers, including two double matches.
In round nine, Central Park hosts Horsham Lawn, while Drung South and St Michael's face off in the other pennant match-up.
Kalkee was edged out by Natimuk 7-7 (77-87), with Archie Sudholz winning all three rubbers for Natimuk.
Haven narrowly defeated Central Park 7-7 (88-71) on the road. Haven's Sarah Hateley won all three rubbers for the visitors.
Horsham Lawn O'Connor defeated Drung South 14-0 (112-41).
Brimpaen defeated Homers via a forfeit.
This weekend, Natimuk will host Horsham Lawn Gillespie, Kalkee will take on Homers, Brimpaen will travel to Haven, and Drung South will host Central Park.
Drung South lost to St Michaels White 5-7 (54-73) at home.
Central Park defeated Horsham Lawn McGennisken 9-3 (84-68).
Horsham Lawn Bardell defeated St Michael's Red 8-4 (84-60).
This weekend, Haven hosts Horsham Lawn McGennisken, Drung South travels to Central Park, and St Michaels White takes on Horsham Lawn Bardell.
Horsham Lawn defeated Laharum 10-6 (75-52).
Central Park defeated Natimuk 7-9 (75-73) on the road.
This weekend, Central Park will host Laharum while Haven travels to Natimuk.
