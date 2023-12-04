Nhill, Sunnyside, Kaniva and Horsham Golf all won its round eight Division One Weekend Pennant matches on Saturday, December 2.
Playing at home, Nhill (1st) side defeated Dimboola (5th) 15-1 (66-54) winning two of the three rinks 25-15, 21-21, and 20-18.
Sunnyside (3rd) traveled to Coughlin Park (7th) and came home with a 14-2 (72-62), claiming two of three rinks 24-23, 19-22, 29-17.
Horsham Golf overcame Horsham City at home, winning 15-1 (83-60).
In a rematch of the previous season's grand final, Horsham Golf won two of the three rinks, 23-20, 26-26 and 34-14.
Horsham Golf sit second on the ladder, just five championship points behind Nhill with 91 points.
The loss pushed Horsham City to fourth, with 74 points, three behind Sunnyside with 77.
Goroke/Edenhope (8th) hosted Kaniva but failed to claim any championship points, losing 16-0.
Kaniva claimed all three rinks 21-20, 26-16 and 22-17, leaving them sixth on the ladder, with 46 points.
In the Division Two Weekend Pennant, Sunnyside 2, Nhill 2, Natimuk and Horsham Golf 2 all won.
Coughlin Park 2 (1st) was narrowly defeated by Sunnyside 2 (6th) 14-2 (63-67), winning just one end 19-29, 27-20, and 17-18.
Nhill 2 (4th) won its home game against Dimboola 2 (2nd) 14-2 (75-64), winning two out of the three rinks 26-25, 27-15 and 22-24.
Natimuk (7th) defeated Goroke/Edenhope (8th) on the road, taking all 16 points as it won 14-23, 20-24, and 25-35.
Horsham Golf 2 (3rd) claimed a strong 14-2 win against Horsham City 2 (5th), winning 14-2; the visitors claimed two rinks out of three 8-41, 28-26 and 17-22.
In the Division Three Weekend Pennant, Coughlin Park 3, Dimboola 3, Horsham City 3, Sunnyside 3, and Nhill 3 all won.
Coughlin Park 3 (4th) defeated Kaniva 2 (8th) 14-2 (65-42), winning 31-10, 18-13 and 16-19.
Dimboola 3 (6th) defeated Nhill 4 (10th) 16-0 (73-34), winning all three ends 20-14, 30-10, and 23-10.
Horsham City 3 (1st) defeated Coughlin Park 4 (5th) 16-0 (67-44), winning all three ends 26-16, 21-12, and 20-16.
Sunnyside 3 (2nd) defeated Horsham Golf 3 (3rd) on the road, winning 14-2 (40-71), winning 7-30, 24-12, and 9-29.
Finally, Nhill 3 (7th) defeated Sunnyside 4 (9th) 16-0 (89-42), claiming all three rinks 40-13, 27-9, and 22-20.
